A man who alleges his late wife became suicidal as a result a physical attack at Six Flags Great America must produce her psychiatric records and the names of her mental health providers, an Illinois appeals court held.In a written opinion last week, the 2nd District Appellate Court rejected the husband’s argument that the information sought by Six Flags is privileged under Illinois’ Mental Health and Developmental Disabilities Confidentiality Act.The husband, proceeding as John Doe, is pursuing a lawsuit against the …