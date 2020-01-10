A man who broke his right ankle after a golf cart he was a passenger in tipped over at a Galena golf course has settled his lawsuit for more than $5.3 million.An agreement was reached Nov. 7 following mediation with retired Cook County judge and ADR Systems mediator William E. Gomolinski.In September 2016, 45-year-old Ken Evans was at the Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa golf course with a group of people, including defendant David Boyce.Evans was the passenger in the golf cart Boyce was driving when, during a turn on a paved …