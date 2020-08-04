A legal services group is asking a Cook County judge to address delays in domestic violence cases.Legal Aid Chicago filed a suit Thursday seeking mandamus relief against the clerk of the Cook County Circuit Court, arguing it has not received copies of orders of protection for its clients and that the clerk’s office has not made good on a promise to implement a timely delivery system.The group also claimed Clerk Dorothy A. Brown’s office did not immediately transmit copies of protection orders, like the one in the case of …