Where petitioner filed habeas corpus petition when incarcerated in Indiana and was transferred to prison in Florida while petition was pending, district court in Indiana retained jurisdiction over petition.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted a petition for a writ of mandamus to the U.S. District Court, Southern District of Indiana. Kevin Hall is a federal prisoner pursuing relief under 28 U.S.C. Sec. 2241. When Hall filed his petition, he was incarcerated at a facility operated by the Federal Bureau of Prisons …