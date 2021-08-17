The surge in COVID-19 cases has forced the cancellation of the yearly gathering of judges and lawyers who work in the federal courts in Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin.The joint annual meeting of the 7th Circuit Bar Association and the 7th Circuit Judicial Conference was scheduled to be held in Chicago from Sept. 19 through Sept. 21.The meeting initially had been set for May 2 through May 4. The pandemic prompted organizers to push the date back four months before canceling altogether on Monday.“In consultation with the …