On June 5, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed into law HB2455, which increases access to workers’ compensation benefits for Illinois first responders and front-line workers who contract COVID-19.The new forward looking law creates a “rebuttable presumption” that the exposure and contraction of the novel coronavirus arose out of and in the course of employment for the first responder or front line worker and are causally connected to the hazards or exposures of employment for the first responder or front line …