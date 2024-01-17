In a typical case, a lawyer spends two to three years meticulously preparing for trial. A critical part of trial preparation is visual strategy. Studies have confirmed that most people are visual learners and that a person’s memory and comprehension is significantly improved by seeing evidence while simultaneously hearing about it.The use of computer-generated evidence (CGE) in the courtroom provides litigators the opportunity to make the trial process more efficient and impactful for the jury. CGE can be used effectively …