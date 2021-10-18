A consultant hired as interim president of Mario Tricoci Hair Salons & Day Spas has been barred from using any of the company’s information after working for a competitor while under contract with Tricoci.The terms were outlined in a preliminary injunction granted by a federal judge and also included a former Tricoi marketing vice president.Tricoci brought more than 14 different claims against former employees Claudia Poccia and Molly Sloat, who had been working for Federic Fekkai while employed by and doing …