In recent years, disability insurers have introduced provisions in their policies that are intended to limit coverage for conditions such as severe back pain that cannot be verified by imaging or by other medical testing. A recently decided case, Sutton v. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co., 2023 WL 4669994, 2023 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 125353 (E.D. Cal. July 20, 2023), examined such a clause and found the limitation unenforceable.Keith Sutton maintained that he was unable to work due to severe back pain and filed a disability …