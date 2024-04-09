Studies have shown that long COVID, a constellation of debilitating symptoms that persist after an initial COVID-19 infection, has resulted in significant disability for many. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that symptoms of long COVID such as brain fog and fatigue have affected nearly 7% of all American adults and limited their ability to work.A new decision from a federal court in Minnesota, Whitehouse v. Unum Life Insurance Company of America, 2024 WL 1209230 (D. Minn., March 21, 2024), addressed …