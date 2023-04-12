Both federal and state laws mandate parity in health insurance policies between physical and behavioral health conditions. However, mental health parity is not required in disability insurance policies by any state other than Vermont. Consequently, most disability insurance policies provide inferior coverage for psychiatric impairments, although a recent federal court ruling from Michigan, Berg v. Unum Life Insurance Company of America, 2023 WL 2619015 (E.D. Mich., March 23), rejected Unum’s attempt to limit the duration …