A federal court in California recently took a disability insurer to task for abusing its discretion in denying a disability benefit claim. In Chacko v. AT&T Umbrella Benefit Plan No. 3, 2023 WL 5806455 (E.D. Cal., Sept. 7), the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California overturned a disability benefit denial and awarded benefits to Ruby Chacko, a former AT&T system engineer, who had worked for the company for about 20 years before she became disabled due to a spinal impairment.AT&T had based its …