The ERISA statute, at 29 U.S.C. Sec. 1133, guarantees benefit claimants the right to a “full and fair review” of denied claims. To flesh out the meaning of what constitutes a full and fair review, the U.S. Department of Labor has issued a detailed set of regulations in 29 C.F.R. Sec. 2560.503-1 setting forth minimum standards plan administrators must meet. One of those standards was the subject of Zall v. Standard Insurance Company, 2023 U.S. App. LEXIS 1322, 2023 WL 312368 (7th Cir., Jan. 19), a recent ruling from the 7th …