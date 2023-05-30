Proton beam radiation therapy is used to treat various forms of cancer. Rather than using X-rays, proton therapy directs focused energy from protons at tumors.Although the proven benefits of proton therapy have expanded its usage to different types of cancers, health insurers have balked at expanding coverage for such treatment, resulting in multiple lawsuits around the country.A recent decision issued by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Salim v. Louisiana Health Service and Indemnity Company, 2023 WL 3222804 (5th …