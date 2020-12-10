What is full-time work? The issue is important because eligibility to receive critical benefits such as health and life insurance is dependent on the employee meeting certain active at work requirements in the applicable benefit plan. A recent ruling from a federal court in California focused on this issue and took a disability insurer to task for its ambiguous policy wording as to the meaning of “full time” employment. In Connor v. Unum Life Ins. Co. of Am., 2020 WL 6891829 (N.D. Cal., Nov. 24), the court found the …