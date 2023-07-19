Denials of health insurance coverage for treatment of behavioral health conditions have been drawing increasing judicial attention. Recently, in C.P. v. United Healthcare Insurance Company, 2023 WL 4108368, 2023 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 108452 (D. Utah June 21), a federal court in Utah questioned the role of insurance and an insurer’s good faith in its refusal to cover residential mental health treatment. The case, which was brought under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act since it involved an employer-sponsored health …