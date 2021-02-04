When is a life insurance forfeiture ineffective despite the insured’s failure to make a timely premium payment? The answer was provided in Harwick v. AXA Equitable Life Ins. Co., 2020 WL 7698367 (N.D. Ill. December 27, 2020), where the court cited an Illinois statute that embodies a public policy against undue forfeiture of life insurance coverage. The Harwick case involved the following facts: The insured, Douglas Harwick, died on April 19, 2019. From 1993 until December 2018, Harwick paid quarterly premiums totaling …