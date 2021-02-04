The last time an enemy stormed the Capitol, it was the War of 1812 and the British burned down the White House on Aug. 24, 1814. Last week we saw what happens in third world countries and despotic coup attempts: protestors stormed Congress, breaking windows and looting and vandalizing. One of the MAGA cultists was at the Speaker’s dais and declared Trump had won. One sat in her office and took a letter. To the GOP, Senators Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley, Rep. Mo Brooks, President Donald J. Trump, and others who supported the president, who encouraged the attack, who sowed baseless doubt about the election, this is on you. Trump actually said to these terrorists later in the night, “We love you, you’re very special.” Tapes reportedly exist showing Trump and family watching the rioting and then laughing and cheering it on.