Can disability be proven by pain symptoms alone or is “objective” medical evidence required?A recent federal court ruling from Maryland, Krysztofiak v. Boston Mutual Life Insurance Co., 2019 WL 6528609 (D. Md., Dec. 4, 2019), offers instructive guidance in answering that question. In the Maryland case, Dana Krysztofiak, a registered nurse, had to quit working due to psoriatic arthritis and fibromyalgia.Her ensuing claim for disability benefits was initially approved. However, a few months later, the plaintiff …