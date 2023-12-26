This year has seen a veritable explosion of court rulings relating to insurance coverage for mental health claims. Nor are the courts finished with their work this year. A new ruling from the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Ian C. v. UnitedHealthcare Insurance Co., 2023 WL 8408199 (10th Cir., Dec. 5), caps off the year by recognizing insurers’ obligation to consider co-morbid behavioral health conditions when rendering coverage determinations.Like many of these cases, Ian C. involved a tragic situation. A.C. was a …