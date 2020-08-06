There has been a growing number of rulings relating to health insurance denials involving mental health treatment. A recent example is Jamie F v. Unitedhealthcare Insur. Co., 2020 WL 4249200 (N.D. Cal., July 23), which involved a claimant who had a long history of being treated for several mental illnesses including anorexia nervosa, depression, anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder and self-harming behaviors. Immediately following an inpatient psychiatric hospitalization, Jamie F. was transferred to Avalon Hills, a …