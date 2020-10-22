There has been a growing volume of litigation relating to disability benefit claims brought by former professional football players.A recent example is the ruling issued by a federal court in California in Dimry v. Bert Bell/Pete Rozelle NFL Player Retirement Plan, 2020 WL 5526607 (N.D. Cal., Sept. 15). This ruling was the second time the court had to address Charles Dimry’s disability claim. The court had previously overturned a benefit denial (2018 WL 1258147 (N.D. Cal., March 12, 2018) and ordered the plan to reconsider …