One of the major differences between insurance litigation in general and litigation of disputes involving health, life or disability insurance under the ERISA law is in relation to preconditions to bringing suit. Even though ERISA cases are not subject to administrative law, federal courts have incorporated the doctrine of administrative exhaustion into ERISA litigation.The ERISA law (Employee Retirement Income Security Act, 29 U.S.C. Sec.1001, et seq.) is implicated any time a claim is brought under a benefit plan …