Are undocumented employees entitled to the same employer-sponsored benefits as their co-workers?According to a recent ruling from the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, apparently not.In Avera McKennan v. Meadowvale Dairy Employee Benefit Plan, 2020 WL 5085954 (8th Cir., Aug. 28), the appeals court ruled that a hospital (Avera) was unable to recoup significant expenses it incurred in treating a seriously ill employee of Meadowvale Dairy whose health benefits had been rescinded.In 2015, Meadowvale Dairy LLC hired an …