Over the past several years, deepening political and cultural divides in the U.S. have brought about an increasingly hostile climate that seems to thrive on hate.Some might say our democracy is waning as we witness diminished civility and order, and others may claim that we’ve lost sight of a baseline of respect owed to all in society.But how is the turmoil impacting Illinois lawyers? What say you, Illinois? In the midst of the modern-day division and conflict, the Illinois Supreme Court Commission on Professionalism …