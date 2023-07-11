Almost a decade ago, a concurring opinion in a Supreme Court of North Dakota case referenced that lawyers must “keep abreast of changes in the law and its practice, including the benefits and risks associated with relevant technology.”Justice Daniel J. Crothers cited the American Bar Association’s adoption of Model Rule of Professional Conduct 1.1, Comment 8, originating in 2012 and since implemented in 40 states, Illinois included.In the case, State v. Ratliff, 2014 ND 156, 849 N.W.2d 183 (N.D. 2014 …