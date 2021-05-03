A divided appeals panel has barred recently reelected Markham Mayor Roger A. Agpawa from holding public office due to a prior conviction.“The terms of the Governor’s certificate issued to Agpawa do not qualify as ‘a pardon for the offense,’” Justice Daniel J. Pierce wrote for the majority. “Agpawa’s eligibility to seek or hold municipal office in Illinois was not restored because the Governor could not remove the collateral consequences that flow from the disqualifying federal conviction.” Agpawa was the top vote getter in …