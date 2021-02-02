When the pandemic hit, we knew our lives would change. However, we could not imagine the extent to which the pandemic would change our day-to-day lives, nor did we think we would find things to be grateful for from this challenging experience. If we had written this article one year ago, it would sound like pure fiction. Yet this is reality now.We thought we’d share a tongue in cheek look at how our everyday life has looked during the pandemic. Michael — a busy divorce lawyer, and Marla — his “trying to stay calm” wife and …