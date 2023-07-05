ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A Maryland board approved $2.9 million in compensation Wednesday for a man who was wrongly imprisoned for 32 years, including a decade on death row, for two murders he did not commit.John Huffington was pardoned by former Gov. Larry Hogan in January. The former governor cited prosecutorial misconduct in granting a full innocence pardon for Huffington in connection with a 1981 double slaying in Harford County.On Wednesday, the Board of Public Works — comprised of Gov. Wes Moore, Comptroller …