The Circuit Court of Cook County will continue to require masks based on health guidance even as mandates have lifted in Chicago and statewide. Chief Judge Timothy C. Evans made the announcement Tuesday, noting the decision was made in consultation with Dr. Rachel Rubin, M.D., senior medical officer and co-lead of the Cook County Department of Public Health.“She informed my staff that our local community transmission rate remains substantial, and strongly recommends we continue our mask mandate until levels reach moderate …