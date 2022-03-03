The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is not violating the First Amendment with its requirement that people wear masks on public transportation to help slow the spread of COVID-19, a federal judge held.In a written opinion Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Manish S. Shah of the Northern District of Illinois threw out a lawsuit that a rideshare driver filed against the CDC and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.Plaintiff Justin Mahwikizi claims that forcing him to leave maskless would-be passengers by the …