A rideshare driver who objects to a since-lifted federal mandate that required paying passengers in his vehicle to wear face masks does not have a case for violation of his First Amendment rights, a federal appeals court held.In a nonprecedential order, the 7th U.S. Court of Appeals declined to revive the lawsuit Justin Mahwikizi filed against the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.Mahwikizi argues that forcing him to leave maskless would-be passengers by the …