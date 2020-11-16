Two Chicago law partners who met decades ago on the high school debate scene helped organize a new debate series in five cities this fall.With the backing of Massey & Gail LLP, the I RESOLVE program was launched this year by the National Association for Urban Debate Leagues as a pilot series aimed at drawing a larger audience to high school debate and allowing students to showcase their arguments on issues important to them.Originally planned as a live series, the events were moved online due to the COVID-19 pandemic …