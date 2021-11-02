University of Miami Hurricanes quarterback D’Eriq King is showing what’s possible now that the National Collegiate Athletic Association has lifted its ban on college athletes making money off their own names and images.The college football standout has signed endorsement deals with a diverse array of businesses, including College Hunks Hauling Junk moving company, Murphy Auto Group, and a Miami waterfront bar. King is also selling clothing including T-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets and hats with his personal logo …