Was 2021 the breakthrough year for cryptocurrency in sports? It sure looks like it. Leagues and teams have signed major crypto deals this year, and cryptocurrency is being called the fastest-growing sponsorship category in the sports world. Athletes are also embracing the digital asset, with some launching their own cryptocurrencies and others asking to be paid in crypto.The National Basketball Association has jumped into cryptocurrency with both feet. In late October, the NBA announced a sweeping new multi-year …