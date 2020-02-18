Facial recognition systems have been part of the sports world for some time. Many venues, stadiums and team locker rooms have installed the technology to increase security as well as provide faster, easier access.In fact, facial recognition technology will be a key part of security at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games, where Tokyo-based NEC Corp. will provide a facial recognition platform that will store in a database the facial image of the estimated 300,000 athletes and staff, to increase safety and …