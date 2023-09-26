Artificial intelligence applications have become part of the sports toolbox. But AI is quickly moving beyond learning to recognize data and patterns and on to using those data and patterns to create new content. The sports world is embracing this emerging technology, known as generative AI, to attract numbers-loving fans with new statistics and to boost fan engagement with unique personalized experiences.Generative AI is still in its infancy, but legal issues are already emerging. For example, lawsuits have been filed …