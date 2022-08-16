A recently launched golf series backed by Saudi Arabia has the men’s professional golf world in an uproar.The new LIV Golf International Series, helmed by retired golf legend Greg Norman, awarded the biggest total purse in golf history at its first event in London in June, with $4 million going to the winner. Multiple elite pro golfers, notably Phil Mickelson, have opted to play in the lucrative LIV events. But other top players, including PGA Tour star Rory McIlroy, are calling out LIV Tour participants, citing Saudi …