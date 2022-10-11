Major League Baseball recently became the first of the Big Four leagues to make cannabidiols (CBDs) an approved sponsorship category, allowing the league and its teams to start selling CBD sponsorships, including team jersey patches and on-air branding. The MLB joins a handful of other sports that have already made the move and could help blaze a trail for the National Football League, National Basketball Association and the National Hockey League.MLB’s parameters are pretty simple. CBD companies can now make sponsorship …