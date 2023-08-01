A little over a year ago, the launch of the new Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf International Series roiled the world of men’s professional golf. LIV Golf offered players millions in prize money and, after some of the biggest names in golf joined the LIV Golf Invitational tournament series, the PGA Tour suspended those players indefinitely. Naturally, legal action followed.Now, pro golf is reeling again after the PGA Tour and LIV Golf announced they have joined forces to form a unified pro golf tour. The deal may have ended …