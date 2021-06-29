If there was ever any doubt, the trademark for “Tokyo 2020” belongs to the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC). So does “Beijing 2022” and “Paris 2024.” German sportswear giant Puma conceded as much when it withdrew four actions it filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s (USPTO) Trademark Trial and Appeal Board (TTAB) to void the USOPC’s registrations.Despite that concession, however, Puma, which is not currently an Olympic sponsor, took an unusually aggressive approach in trying to use the upcoming …