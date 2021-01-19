The sports world — and everyone else — has now been social distancing for most of 2020, and going into 2021, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. At a time when sports fans can’t attend events in person, view a game at the local bar or even watch from home with a group of family and friends, sports organizations have to work harder than ever to create a sense of community.While social media has been a part of the fan engagement playbook for a while now, leagues, teams and athletes are using both traditional and new …