As the sports world grapples with the realities of starting or restarting seasons during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, gambling on sports has also returned — and the virus that brought sports to a standstill and continues to hamper efforts to return to some sense of normalcy is having an impact on sports betting as well.COVID-19 is compelling leagues to find new ways to continue playing while keeping everyone involved safe. At the same time, to add value and engage new fans, at least one league is using legalized sports …