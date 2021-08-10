When soccer god Cristiano Ronaldo pointedly set aside two Coca-Cola bottles, picking up a water bottle, bluntly uttering the words: “Água. No Coca-Cola.” at a European Championship press conference in June, event organizers and Coke executives must have inwardly cringed at the optics. While the Portugal team captain does not have an endorsement deal with the global beverage brand, Coke is one of the soccer tournament’s main sponsors.In another context, Ronaldo, who had just come from winning a game against Hungary where he …