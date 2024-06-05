Buying the naming rights to a stadium is arguably the most visible — and pricy — form of sports marketing. Naming rights deals bring in big bucks to help maintain the venue or build a new one.For the naming brand, the agreements bring unmatched, high-profile exposure. It’s a win-win sponsorship deal for everyone involved — until brand marketing strategies change or legal issues arise.Earlier this year, FedEx withdrew from its naming rights agreement with the National Football League’s Washington Commanders, which had …