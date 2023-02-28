This year’s Super Bowl had everything that’s necessary to keep football fans watching — a see-sawing score, a quarterback playing on an injured ankle and a controversial holding call in the game’s final minutes.The Kansas City Chiefs’ 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII drew 113 million viewers to the telecast on Fox, the third most-watched Super Bowl, according to Variety. After several years of COVID-19 pandemic precautions that initially limited the number of fans in the stands and later imposed …