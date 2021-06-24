That justice delayed is justice denied is especially true for a person who has suffered a life-altering injury, incurred exorbitant medical expenses or lost the ability to work due to another party’s malfeasance or negligence. For someone who must learn to live with being seriously disabled or paralyzed, putting off the judgment to which they are entitled compounds their suffering and often leads to financial desperation.The state’s newly approved prejudgment interest law (Public Act 102-6, effective July 1) is a victory …