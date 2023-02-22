An avowed white supremacist and anti-Semite who has served half of a 40-year prison term for soliciting the murder of a federal judge lost a bid to get out of prison early.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge James T. Moody of the Northern District of Indiana rejected Matthew Hale’s argument that he is entitled to compassionate release under a federal law allowing an inmate’s sentence to be reduced based on “extraordinary and compelling” reasons.A federal jury in April 2004 found Hale guilty of …