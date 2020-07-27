On July 1, the City of Chicago rolled out the Fair Workweek Ordinance, which requires certain employers to provide predictable work schedules to eligible employees and pay additional compensation if the employer subsequently modifies the schedule. The city’s decision to implement the ordinance in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic has left many employers scrambling to determine whether their business is subject to the ordinance, what employers need to do to comply, and how the ordinance will be enforced during the ongoing …