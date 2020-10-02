Facing sanctions by the Illinois Courts Commission for courthouse sexual harassment, Cook County Circuit Judge Mauricio Araujo told the Supreme Court on Thursday he would resign next week. His resignation will be effective Monday, one day before the Courts Commission was set to continue its hearing to determine a sanction after finding on Monday the Judicial Inquiry Board’s case was “clear and convincing.”Araujo, 55, has been a judge since 2008. His name appears on the Nov. 3 ballot for retention, though his resignation …