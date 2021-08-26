KANKAKEE, Ill. — Two people were killed and another was injured Thursday morning in a shooting near the courthouse in the small northern Illinois city of Kankakee, officials said.Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater said officers arrested two men and recovered “multiple” firearms, including one long gun, at the scene.The two people who were fatally shot were Hispanic men in their mid-20s, and the third man who was shot is undergoing surgery, Passwater said during a news conference Thursday afternoon …